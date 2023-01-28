‘Horrible’: Man arrested for sexually abusing dog

The Alexandria Police Department says it has arrested a man for sexually abusing an animal. (Source: KALB)
By KALB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested in connection with animal abuse.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, 23-year-old Noah Tomlin was taken into custody after he sexually abused an animal this week.

The incident reportedly occurred Thursday night and lasted about two minutes, as reported by KALB.

Tomlin approached a pit bull in a neighborhood that evening tethered with a heavy chain and forced the dog to perform oral sex on him, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Authorities said Tomlin was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish jail. The 23-year-old is facing one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Representatives with the Humane Society of Louisiana said the incident was captured on video and that it has offered to pay for a veterinary exam for the dog. The team said it is also helping the owner protect their dog in the future.

“We are grateful to the person who filmed this horrible crime and the work of our volunteer investigators and the Alexandria Police Department for their roles in identifying the suspect and making a swift arrest,” said Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. “These crimes need to be dealt with harshly to deter future similar criminal activity.”

Alexandria police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery O. Neal
Glasgow Police arrest Park City man after locating homemade pipe bomb
Ryan Mason was arrested along with a juvenile male in connection to a robbery at a gas station...
Adult and juvenile aprehended after robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
Bowling Green police arrest fugitive who's been wanted for year on charges of vehicular homicide
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
Sammy J. Martz
Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours
Police respond.
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

Latest News

In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters.
‘Other’ party registration in Kentucky breaks double digits
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Lara Mattingly
For the first time since January 2020, the Bowling Green Coalition of Active Neighborhoods,...
BGCAN to host open house relaunch for Rally of the Neighborhoods event
Traffic impacts would be in the Shawnee Estates neighborhood and on Cave Mill Road near Hills...
City officials warn of traffic impact Jan. 28 for Lost River Cave event
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols