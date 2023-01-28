KSP searching for Hart County inmate who escaped while on work release

Abdullah O. Qasem
Abdullah O. Qasem(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers are searching for a Hart County inmate who escaped while assigned to work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter.

The inmate, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem, was described as a white male, approximately 6′ 2″ tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Police said Qasem walked away from a work release around 8 a.m. at the shelter located on 2190 South Dixie Highway.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.

KSP said Qasem was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Qasem should contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 270-782-2010. People can also report anonymous tips through the KSP app.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police arrest fugitive who's been wanted for year on charges of vehicular homicide
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
Jeffery O. Neal
Glasgow Police arrest Park City man after locating homemade pipe bomb
Business owners see success of recently opened shops on Glasgow Square.
Two women entrepreneurs open separate businesses on Glasgow square
A Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak...
WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”
Anna's Greek Restaurant
Anna’s Greek Restaurant releases statement after Republican club event controversy

Latest News

New transcripts from La Vergne police sex scandal
New transcripts from La Vergne police sex scandal
The Quick Turn Anodizing facility where the explosion occurred.
Recovering from ‘unforgettable’ explosion, Guthrie starts fundraiser for victims’ families
Fundraiser for Kentucky explosion victims
Fundraiser for Kentucky explosion victims
A Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak...
WKU alum set to appear on Wheel of Fortune on Feb. 7