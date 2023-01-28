WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the hit television game show, Wheel of Fortune.

Buddy Wren was born and raised in Oklahoma City but moved to Bowling Green to get his degree. Wren graduated from WKU with a Bachelor’s in Psychology in 2017.

“I loved Bowling Green,” said Wren. “The city had so much to offer to the students.”

He was very involved in the Speech and Debate team, where they won many national and world championships.

Wren said when he was upset as a child, his mother would rock him in their rocking chair while he watched the hit game show, Wheel of Fortune.

Since then, that has always been his comfort show, and he finally got the opportunity to win big prizes.

“I never stopped watching it as a kid. Growing up, I was such a fan of Pat and Vanna, and playing the game honestly,” said Wren.

Wren mentioned when the show was being taped, he did not realize that it was Vanna White’s 40th anniversary of co-hosting the show. He said it was a childhood dream, come to life.

“To say that this experience was a dream come true is an understatement. That is how I felt the whole time. My adrenaline was pumping the whole time. It was exhilarating and so much fun.”

The episode that Wren is set to appear in will air on Feb. 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. CST.

