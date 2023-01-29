BG Freedom Walkers protest outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just days after protesting outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, the BG Freedom Walkers decided to voice their frustrations once again.

The BG Freedom Walkers and other protestors gathered outside of Anna’s on Monday, but the restaurant was closed for the evening. They protested once more, but this time urging the people of Bowling Green to boycott the restaurant alongside them.

On Saturday, they wanted to show the city of Bowling Green that they have not forgotten what happened last week regarding the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky’s meeting with Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

Officials with the BG Freedom Walkers said the restaurant willingly allowed the meeting to take place despite several complaints from patrons.

”Our main purpose is to keep Breonna Taylor’s name alive, keep her legacy alive, and always fight for justice for her,” said Summer Shannon, President of the BG Freedom Walkers. “Also, to boycott Anna’s because we do believe there was ample opportunity for that event to be stopped and they did not take that opportunity.”

Anna’s Greek Restaurant released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26. It reads:

“The BG Freedom Walkers will continue to empower the community by advocating for social justice. Our stance on the events that transpired on Jan. 17 at Anna’s Greek Restaurant have not changed. While we wholeheartedly believe that the Women’s Republican Club of Southern Kentucky are at fault for hosting an event that allowed Jonathan Mattingly to speak, we also believe the owner of Anna’s Greek Restaurant holds fault in allowing the event to continue after several patrons complained. We understand and are fully committed to protecting our first amendment rights. However, we believe that Jonathan Mattingly has expressed his right of freedom of speech by continuing to falsify information that not only misrepresents the events from March 13, 2020 but also disregards the life of Breonna Taylor. Our mission as activists will always be to promote peace, love, and diversity while standing up for what truly matters.”

Some protestors felt as if the apology from Anna’s was insincere, saying it only came because of the scrutiny they received over the past week.

“We want to make sure the community is aware of what kind of business Anna’s is,” said Shannon. “We also want to make sure they are aware of the type of events that happen in our town. We do not want to support people like Officer Mattingly. We should not be giving him a platform.”

Shannon said they will continue to boycott Anna’s. They not only want the Bowling Green community to join them, but to understand why they are doing so.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.