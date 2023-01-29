Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, deputies say the camper was largely engulfed by flames. Once the fire was put out, it was determined that 32-year-old Joseph Harris of Earlington was inside the camper and had died, officials say.

A death investigation is now underway.

The Earlington Volunteer Fire Department, Mortons Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Grapevine Fire Department also responded to the fire.

