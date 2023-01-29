Military judge grants continuance in soldier’s murder trial

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - A military judge has granted a continuance in the murder trial of Sgt. Joseph Santiago, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to a statement from Maj. Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command, the judge ruled against the government on the admissibility of specific evidence during the trial. The government then provided the judge with notice of its intent to appeal this decision.

The case will now be forwarded to the Army Court of Criminal Appeals for consideration.

Santiago is charged with murder, assault and bodily injury of a child in the death of his wife Meghan on the Army post. Santiago has pleaded not guilty.

A WSMV4 Investigation revealed that Meghan Santiago’s friends and family had communicated with her before her murder on Facebook in which she sent pictures of her bruises and feared that her husband would kill her.

Our reporting revealed that Meghan Santiago had concerns echoed by other military wives that they feared exposing the abuse by their high-ranking spouses.

There is no timeline for a ruling from the Army Court of Criminal Appeals. The trial will remain in continuance until the completion of the appellate process.

Santiago will remain in pre-trial confinement throughout the continuance.

