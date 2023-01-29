Reptile and exotics show comes to Bowling Green

Mayo's Morphs, along with other vendors, bring reptiles of all shapes and sizes to Sloan...
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Reptile and Exotics Show took place at Sloan Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, bringing reptiles native to countries all around the world, to south central Kentucky.

Although all the animals were available for purchase, this family-friendly event encouraged everyone to encounter the reptiles, offering a unique experience to those of all ages.

Animals in attendance included, but were not limited to, snakes, spiders, and turtles. These docile animals were being handled by kids and parents all day, allowing those who chose to partake an opportunity to get more comfortable with these intimidating creatures.

“These animals are for people to come and see, get up close to, hold if they want to, and educate them on the animals,” said Melody Mayo, owner of Mayo’s Morphs, who was responsible for organizing the event.

For some, this was the first time being that close to these types of animals and can overcome the fear that some of the animals strike, something Melody named as one of her favorite parts of these shows.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about reptiles, especially from movies and TV. You can learn here that they are actually very docile animals. They are easy to take care of and they make great pets,” Melody continued, saying she enjoys educating the kids that are so excited to see these exotic animals.

Mayo’s Morphs will continue to travel across Kentucky and other bordering states to continue the education and experience that was brought to Bowling Green on Saturday.

