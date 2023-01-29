Wet wintry week ahead!

Colder temperatures rolling in
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight into Sunday, showers will become more widespread and steady throughout the morning. Winds will be breezy out of the south with possible wind gusts up to 30 mph.

colder temperatures rolling in!
Monday morning lingering showers are still possible but the afternoon should start to dry out. Monday evening into Tuesday temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s creating a slight chance for freezing rain/drizzle. The main focus this upcoming week will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday when our next round of wintry precipitation arrives. Accumulations are expected to low, as of right now, but potential for freezing rain and ice into Wednesday morning could cause travel implications.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SUNDAY: Rain likely and breezy. High 52. Low 40. Winds S at 12 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scat showers. High 49. Low 31. Winds NNW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible freezing drizzle. High 37. Low 27. Winds N at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 70 (1914)

Record Low: -18 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 3.99″ (+0.72″)

Yearly Precip: 3.99″ (+0.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

