Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case.

William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

In November of 2019, William Kyle Gardner was indicted on the counts. The indictment said the incidents occurred from Aug. 15, 2019, to Oct. 25, 2019.

At the time, a 13-year-old female confirmed sexual contact had been made between her and then 27-year-old Gardner.

In July of 2020, Gardner was charged again after authorities say he brought the victim to a Horse Cave motel.

He was charged with tampering with a witness.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.