City road crews prepare for winter weather

Bowling Green Public Works readies equipment for freezing temperatures overnight.
Bowling Green Public Works readies equipment for freezing temperatures overnight.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As overnight temperatures drop, city road crews say that much of their response will need to be reactive rather than proactive.

Although snow plows and additional road crews will be ready to act, public works officials do not anticipate that they’ll be necessary.

“The only thing we’ll pre-treat is the hills, like Hospital Hill, and the bridges that might freeze a little sooner,” said the Operations Division Manager for Bowling Green Public Works, David Delp. “Hopefully we’ll be just a little bit ahead of it, it’s kind of a guessing game, so you’ve gotta try to out-guess it.”

While some roads and bridges will be pre-treated, power lines and trees will freeze before roadways, potentially causing power outages and fallen tree limbs.

Despite not expecting plows to be necessary, public works officials still say motorists should proceed with caution as rain and freezing temperatures will create dangerous road conditions.

“Still, everybody needs to be mindful when they come out tomorrow when they get on the roads, or early this morning when they get on the roads because it could be slick,” said Delp. “You don’t know when it’s going to freeze, or as they call it, black ice. You can’t always tell.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
MidDay Wx update
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
Just days after protesting outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, the BG Freedom Walkers decided...
BG Freedom Walkers protest outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant

Latest News

The ferry will alter its operating hours.
Early closure of Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads ahead of winter weather
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency
William Kyle Gardner
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is monitoring the roads and creating a plan to treat icy...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather