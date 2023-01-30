City road crews prepare for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As overnight temperatures drop, city road crews say that much of their response will need to be reactive rather than proactive.

Although snow plows and additional road crews will be ready to act, public works officials do not anticipate that they’ll be necessary.

“The only thing we’ll pre-treat is the hills, like Hospital Hill, and the bridges that might freeze a little sooner,” said the Operations Division Manager for Bowling Green Public Works, David Delp. “Hopefully we’ll be just a little bit ahead of it, it’s kind of a guessing game, so you’ve gotta try to out-guess it.”

While some roads and bridges will be pre-treated, power lines and trees will freeze before roadways, potentially causing power outages and fallen tree limbs.

Despite not expecting plows to be necessary, public works officials still say motorists should proceed with caution as rain and freezing temperatures will create dangerous road conditions.

“Still, everybody needs to be mindful when they come out tomorrow when they get on the roads, or early this morning when they get on the roads because it could be slick,” said Delp. “You don’t know when it’s going to freeze, or as they call it, black ice. You can’t always tell.”

