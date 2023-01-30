Early closure of Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads ahead of winter weather

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Flint Ridge, Dennison Ferry, Joppa Ridge, and Houchin Ferry Roads in Mammoth Cave National Park will be closed at 4:30 pm CST on Monday, January 30 in anticipation of a winter storm predicted for the area.

The secondary roads will remain closed until park crews determine they are safe to reopen for public use.

The Green River Ferry will operate until 6:00 pm CST on Monday, January 30, and will resume operation at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 31 pending weather and road conditions.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website, www.nps.gov/maca, or follow us on Twitter @MCNPRoadsFerry.

For general park information, please phone (270) 758-2180.

