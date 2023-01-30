Early closure of Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads ahead of winter weather

The ferry will alter its operating hours.
The ferry will alter its operating hours.(WBKO)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Flint Ridge, Dennison Ferry, Joppa Ridge, and Houchin Ferry Roads in Mammoth Cave National Park will be closed at 4:30 pm CST on Monday, January 30 in anticipation of a winter storm predicted for the area.

The secondary roads will remain closed until park crews determine they are safe to reopen for public use.

The Green River Ferry will operate until 6:00 pm CST on Monday, January 30, and will resume operation at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 31 pending weather and road conditions.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website, www.nps.gov/maca, or follow us on Twitter @MCNPRoadsFerry.

For general park information, please phone (270) 758-2180.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
MidDay Wx update
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
Just days after protesting outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, the BG Freedom Walkers decided...
BG Freedom Walkers protest outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant

Latest News

Bowling Green Public Works readies equipment for freezing temperatures overnight.
City road crews prepare for winter weather
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency
William Kyle Gardner
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is monitoring the roads and creating a plan to treat icy...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather