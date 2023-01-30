BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit a midnight high in the 40s earlier today, but temperatures will only crash from here on out.

FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight!

Most of today looks partly cloudy and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s before ur next frontal system arrives later this afternoon. A first alert weather day has been issued because of the hazardous winter weather expected late tonight and into early Tuesday. Moisture and warmer air will ride up and over colder air at/just above the ground to cause a period of light freezing rain (possibly mixed with sleet, esp. N of BG) to get going late Monday evening. The best chance for seeing icing/glazing comes roughly between 9pm Mon and about 6am Tue.

Ice accumulations around .10″ (give or take a few hundredths) are possible. Though power outages will not be the main concern, it’s more about travel impacts with this one. We’ll probably get by with perhaps some slippery spots on bridges/overpasses and maybe some on less-traveled/secondary roads.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Cloudy with scat showers. High 47. Low 30. Winds NNW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible freezing drizzle. High 34. Low 27. Winds N at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Wintry precip expected in AM. High 42. Low 33. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

So Far This Year: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

