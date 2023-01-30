Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency

Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools(Glasgow Independent Schools)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has now confirmed that the Glasgow Independent Schools student who was transported to the hospital Jan. 20, has died.

The student was transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital, following a lockdown of the school.

Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp, said the student’s passing was a tragedy, and that the district’s thoughts and prayers are with the family.

The superintendent did not confirm the nature of the medical emergency.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

