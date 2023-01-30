A Glasgow man has been arrested on domestic violence charges

Jamie Vaughn, 55 of Glasgow
Jamie Vaughn, 55 of Glasgow(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Wayne Street in reference to a domestic complaint on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

According to police, a female victim said that she had been assaulted and had visible injuries by Jamie Vaughn.

During a search of the residence, law enforcement found a handgun that police say belonged to Vaughn.

The female victim was transported by the Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T J Samson Hospital for her injuries.

Jamie Vaughn, 55 of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence, and Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

