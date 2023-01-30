Hayes earns C-USA weekly honors for second time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time this season, WKU women’s basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. She previously earned the award on Jan. 16.

Hayes notched a pair of double-digit performances in WKU’s two wins last week against FIU and Florida Atlantic with 10 points in each game.

She has scored 10-plus points in seven of the last eight games.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native is currently WKU’s leading scorer, putting up 10.5 points per game.

The freshman has been efficient on offense, notching the team’s leading field goal percentage at 47.1 percent (minimum of 100 field goal attempts).

She’s also has the team’s second best 3-point shooting percentage at 36.6 percent.

Hayes and the Lady Toppers will travel to Texas to face UTSA (Feb. 2) and UTEP (Feb. 4) later this week.

WKU is currently in second place in the C-USA standings and have won seven of their last eight games.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.