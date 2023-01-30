Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.(Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
MidDay Wx update
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
Just days after protesting outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant, the BG Freedom Walkers decided...
BG Freedom Walkers protest outside of Anna’s Greek Restaurant

Latest News

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate
William Kyle Gardner
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is monitoring the roads and creating a plan to treat icy...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather
Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years