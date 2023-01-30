Kentucky sued over counties’ costs to house state inmates

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates.

The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court.

Media outlets report that the suit was filed by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties.

The jailers say the daily fees paid for state inmates serving time in county jails are grossly inadequate.

In a written statement, the Corrections Department said it had not yet been served with the suit.

