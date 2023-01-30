Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight.

“Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”

Crews will report throughout the night to treat and clear roads, but motorists are still advised to take precautions while driving.

“We need motorists to understand that there could be some slick travel overnight,” Watt said. “For those going to be out tonight and in the morning, just expect slick travel and please slow down and adjust your driving behavior for those conditions.”

Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time, slower speeds, and leaving plenty of space between vehicles.

It is important for drivers to be alert and keep up with the forecast and road conditions if they have to be on the roads during this type of weather.

