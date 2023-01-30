Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour, stop in Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans Monday, which include a stop in Evansville.

According to a press release, the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicks off in Syracuse, NY, on June 15. 2023.

Officials say Luke Bryan’s “Country On Tour” will make a stop at the Ford Center in Evansville on August 25, 2023.

Special guests are set to make appearances throughout the tour including many of country music’s up and coming artists- Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb 3. at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.

According to a press release, ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. through Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

