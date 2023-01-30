Multiple rounds of wintry weather coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures are gradually edging downward with moisture from our next system arriving tonight. This sets the stage for a mixed bag of precip overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Staying chilly throughout the week

Expect moisture to overspread South-Central KY from NW to SE as Monday night wears on. For many, this could start as rain at first before it transitions to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet across most of the area late night. To the far north closer to the Ohio River, some snow may mix in, but most of us won’t see snow. Ice accumulations will range from .10-.20″ for most, with little if any icing SE around Lake Cumberland/Dale Hollow Lake, where the precip stays mainly in the form of rain. Temperatures will be VERY critical to how roadways fare in this event. If we don’t drop much below 30-31 degrees in Bowling Green overnight, then icing could be limited to mostly objects with some slick spots on elevated surfaces along with less-traveled and untreated roadways. However, if we drop below 30 degrees, we could have more issues with icing on roads. Either way, USE CAUTION when traveling overnight and early Tuesday!

As one wintry system moves out Tuesday morning, another one takes aim at us Tuesday evening. Again, we’ll be looking at a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain developing late Tuesday afternoon, which could cause problems for the evening rush. This weathermaker heads east late Tuesday night, leaving us dry and cold for Wednesday morning.

Yet another weak system arrives late Wednesday with what looks to be mainly a cold rain although some freezing rain could mix in. Highs warm into the 40s by mid-week, staying there through the start of the weekend. We’ll stand one more chance for showers Thursday, then our weather pattern settles down for awhile. Abundant sunshine returns by the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Light wintry mix early and again late. Minor ice accumulations possible. High 34. Low 27. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, possibly mixed with lgt. freezing rain. High 42. Low 31. Winds NE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. High 44. Low 24. Low N at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (2013)

Record Low: -11 (1966)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 4.57″ (+1.06″)

Yearly Precip: 4.57″ (+1.06″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.