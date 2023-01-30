Utica man arrested after home search

Jason Eyster
Jason Eyster(Ohio County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford.

Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

On Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. KSP troopers executed a search warrant at a home in the 12000 block of U.S. 231 North.

Troopers reported they located several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

According to the KSP, the investigation had been ongoing for the past nine months.

Eyster was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford where he remains as of Monday on a $7,500 cash bond.

