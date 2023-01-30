Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.

Travel may be impacted Tuesday morning! (WBKO)

The first alert weather team has declared a First Alert Weather day for Monday evening into Tuesday morning due to possible ice accumulation. Tuesday will bring us another round of freezing rain/drizzle into the evening hours. This is a slow moving system so Wednesday morning will also bring us another chance for that freezing rain in the morning but those temperatures will quickly rise to the lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday evening into Thursday expect rain showers to linger around before that sun comes out Friday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Cloudy with scat showers. High 47. Low 30. Winds NNW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible freezing drizzle. High 34. Low 27. Winds N at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Wintry precip expected in AM. High 42. Low 33. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 74 (1975)

Record Low: -4 (1966)

Today’s Precip: 0.54″

Monthly Precip: 4.57″ (+1.18″)

Yearly Precip: 4.57″ (+1.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.