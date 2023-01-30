Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday

Travel could be impacted early Tuesday
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.

Travel may be impacted Tuesday morning!
Travel may be impacted Tuesday morning!(WBKO)

The first alert weather team has declared a First Alert Weather day for Monday evening into Tuesday morning due to possible ice accumulation. Tuesday will bring us another round of freezing rain/drizzle into the evening hours. This is a slow moving system so Wednesday morning will also bring us another chance for that freezing rain in the morning but those temperatures will quickly rise to the lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday evening into Thursday expect rain showers to linger around before that sun comes out Friday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Cloudy with scat showers. High 47. Low 30. Winds NNW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible freezing drizzle. High 34. Low 27. Winds N at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Wintry precip expected in AM. High 42. Low 33. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 74 (1975)

Record Low: -4 (1966)

Today’s Precip: 0.54″

Monthly Precip: 4.57″ (+1.18″)

Yearly Precip: 4.57″ (+1.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
Abdullah O. Qasem
KSP searching for Hart County inmate who escaped while on work release
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
Business owners see success of recently opened shops on Glasgow Square.
Two women entrepreneurs open separate businesses on Glasgow square

Latest News

colder temperatures rolling in!
Wet wintry week ahead!
A Wind Advisory In Effect Friday
A wind advisory in effect Friday
Headlines
A Wind Advisory In Effect Friday
Weekend begins dry before a rainy Sunday
Windy and warmer Friday!