WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a majority of the state prepares for incoming icy weather, a local power company is doing the same.

Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for Warren RECC, Kim Phelps, says the center stays prepared for weather like this and has trucks ready to head out.

Phelps says she’s hopeful there will be no outages in the area but advises residents to be ready just in case.

“Make sure you have batteries in your flashlights, have your phone charged, and just be ready, have some blankets just in case,” Phelps said. “Hopefully, we won’t have outages at all tonight. But just make sure you’re ready and watch, we’ll have outage reports on social media.”

Phelps also advised those with generators, in the event of an outage, to run them responsibly.

“If you’re going to run a generator, make sure that you keep it outside, not inside the house, and at least 20 feet from your house,” Phelps said. “That’s just a safety precaution, but hopefully we won’t have to do any of that.”

Residents are being asked to report outages via the SmartHub, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Updates on outages can be found on the WRECC social media Twitter or Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.