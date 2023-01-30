WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and road crews are getting ready to prepare for tonight's winter weather.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a majority of the state prepares for incoming icy weather, a local power company is doing the same.

Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for Warren RECC, Kim Phelps, says the center stays prepared for weather like this and has trucks ready to head out.

Phelps says she’s hopeful there will be no outages in the area but advises residents to be ready just in case.

“Make sure you have batteries in your flashlights, have your phone charged, and just be ready, have some blankets just in case,” Phelps said. “Hopefully, we won’t have outages at all tonight. But just make sure you’re ready and watch, we’ll have outage reports on social media.”

Phelps also advised those with generators, in the event of an outage, to run them responsibly.

“If you’re going to run a generator, make sure that you keep it outside, not inside the house, and at least 20 feet from your house,” Phelps said. “That’s just a safety precaution, but hopefully we won’t have to do any of that.”

Residents are being asked to report outages via the SmartHub, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Updates on outages can be found on the WRECC social media Twitter or Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens attack worker, barricade themselves in office at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
MidDay Wx update
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency

Latest News

Bowling Green Public Works readies equipment for freezing temperatures overnight.
City road crews prepare for winter weather
The ferry will alter its operating hours.
Early closure of Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads ahead of winter weather
Road crews prepare for tonight's winter weather
Road crews prepare for tonight's winter weather
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency
A Glasgow High School Student dies after medical emergency