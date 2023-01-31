Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago

A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer in a home in Chicago on Monday.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not released much information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

It is not clear who else may have been involved.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MidDay Wx update
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
William Kyle Gardner
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
FIRST ALERT Weather Day thru Tuesday morning
Multiple rounds of wintry weather coming!

Latest News

Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.
US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers
FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas