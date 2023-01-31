Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren Co. seeks volunteers for Hair Clinic

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County is asking for the community’s help for a great cause.

The organization, who serves 150 kids in Glasgow and Barren County, is hosting its second annual Hair Clinic every Thursday in February starting this week.

“It makes them feel beautiful. The boys feel handsome, you see a whole different side of them,” said Kenisha Franklin, Safety Director with Boys & Girls Club Glasgow-Barren County.

Meanwhile, they are looking for barbers or beauticians to donate their time.

The program aims to not only style or cut the kids’ hair, but also teach parents how to do it.

“I know we have a lot of kids that’s in foster care. African Americans have different textures of hair and different types--- so we have barbers and beauticians come in and do haircuts. Sally’s donates last year they donated a bunch of hair products for the kids to take home,” explained Franklin.

Last year, about 60 kids and parents participated in the clinic. If you’d like to donate your time and talents, please contact 270-629-3871.

