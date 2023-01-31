Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center.

In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center.

The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company on West Main Street in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, WBKO News has obtained a letter sent by Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd that requests that Dollar General vacate its property by May 1.

It also states that the May 1 vacate date is a little earlier than what is contractually required under the terms of the deed.

WCLU Radio reports that the Dollar General Corporation plans to relocate nearby at the corner of Leslie avenue and West Washington street.

Read the full letter below:

