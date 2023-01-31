Grayson County juvenile charged with murder in man’s death

15-year-old is behind bars after stabbing
15-year-old is behind bars after stabbing(MGN)
By Kelly Austin
Jan. 31, 2023
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody after the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office found a man stabbed.

Deputies responded to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield on Monday around 7 p.m. for a call that a man had been stabbed during an altercation.

Once on the scene, deputies found 38-year-old Timothy J. Higdon lying on the floor bleeding from his torso.

According to law enforcement the alleged suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, was also on the scene.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Higdon was transported to the U of L Hospital by the Grayson County EMS where he was pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m.

The juvenile was initially charged with attempted murder domestic violence, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

However, the attempted murder charge was amended to murder after Higdon died from his injuries.

The juvenile was transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.

This investigation is ongoing.

