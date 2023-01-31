Hopkinsville’s historic Alhambra Theater prepares to celebrate 95 years

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville will be celebrating 95 years of entertaining the community this year.

Opening on May 28, 1928, the 650-seat theater was created through a partnership between the city and Christian County which still exists to this day.

For the past 47 years, the theater has been managed by the Pennyroyal Arts Council.

“We’re going to have a big celebration,” said Margaret Prim, executive director of the Pennyroyal Arts Council. “It’s been a celebratory year for us so far and we’ll kind of carry that through 2023.”

Offering a variety of performances, art exhibits, events, and programming, the theater remains the entertainment hub of the city.

One of the programs offered by the Arts Council and theater is the Students Meeting the Arts program which introduces local children to the performing arts.

The program, in its 35th year, uses cultural programs designed to complement and enrich its classroom experience, offering school day and in-school performances.

“We do the program the whole school year, so we bring kids into the theater,” Prim said. “We also do a lot of things outside and take art and music to them. So, we really know how much children’s lives are impacted by the arts.”

Upcoming shows include a nearly sold-out performance by Travid LeDoyt, known as “The World’s Best” young Elvis Presley, and a show “From Nashville with Strings.”

To learn more about the Historic Alhambra Theater or Pennyroyal Arts Council, please visit their website or find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.