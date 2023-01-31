New voters in Kentucky move away from traditional parties

The number of Kentucky voters who are not registered as a Republican or a Democrat has reached a new high, breaking beyond the 10% mark for the first time.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The number of Kentucky voters who are not registered as a Republican or a Democrat has reached a new high, breaking beyond the 10% mark for the first time.

Registered Republicans still lead over Democrats by 1%, but when it comes to younger voters, analysts say they are not as quick to choose a side.

In what is already shaping up to be an interesting political season in Kentucky, the changing landscape of how voters align politically is an added layer as more turn away from registering as a Republican or a Democrat.

“This could really mean something for the politics of this state,” said Lexington Herald-Leader political writer Austin Horn. “This could mean that we have a decent chunk of people who are truly disaffected with both parties.”

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says political candidates should take notice of this trend, adding there is now a larger base of voters to sway.

“I think what we’re seeing right now is just there has been such a dedication to this identity politics, and we’ve seen just unprecedented polarization as a result of this identity politics,” said Brittany Strube of the League of Women Voters’ of Lexington. “We’re seeing that youth are really more focused on values and on issues.”

The League of Women Voters’ says while white voters are skewing more independent, Black and Latino voters are still registering more as Democrats.

“Youth voters have a lot more power than they think that they do. They’re one of the largest voting blocs that we have,” said Strube.

Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning voters not registered Republican or Democrat can’t participate in the May primary. So the real impacts they would have on elections won’t be known until the general election in November.

“This really feeds into what we kind of know about primaries and that it’s older voters who are much more engaged on this level,” said Horn. “We already know older voters tend to vote in general more often. But older voters tend to vote way more often in primaries.”

The last day to register to vote in the May primary is April 17.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MidDay Wx update
FIRST ALERT: Hazardous winter weather possible tonight
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
William Kyle Gardner
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
FIRST ALERT Weather Day thru Tuesday morning
Multiple rounds of wintry weather coming!

Latest News

KYTC District 3 gives update on AM weather, road conditions
KYTC District 3 gives update on AM weather, road conditions
Local Leaders Addresses Tyre Nichols video
“This is not how you treat people. Period.” Local leaders address Tyre Nichols investigation, footage
Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols
Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols
WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather
WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather