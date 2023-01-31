Richardsville Fire Department, others respond to cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a log cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road on Monday around 1:45 p.m.

Richardsville Fire Department and the Smiths Grove Fire Department were called to the fire.

“Units first on the scene spoke with the home owner and confirmed there was no one inside and then quickly began suppressing the fire defensively,” according to reports. “With the magnitude of this fire, we requested that Barren River Fire Department and Wingfield Fire Department also respond to the scene with more manpower. It was not very long after arriving that most of the structure collapsed. With a metal roof, firefighters were tasked with removing the debris in order to reach the fire that was burning underneath.”

Crews remained on scene until 7:45 p.m. performing overhaul.

No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire at this time remains undetermined.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.