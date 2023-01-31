Rounds of winter weather still expected!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ice accumulations will range from .10-.20″ for most, with little if any icing SE around Lake Cumberland/Dale Hollow Lake, where the precip stays mainly in the form of rain.

USE CAUTION when traveling this morning! As one wintry system moves out later this morning, another one takes aim at us this evening. Again, we’ll be looking at a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain developing late Tuesday afternoon, which could cause problems for the evening rush. This weathermaker heads east late Tuesday night, leaving us dry and cold for Wednesday morning.Yet another weak system arrives late Wednesday with what looks to be mainly a cold rain although some freezing rain could mix in. Highs warm into the 40s by mid-week, staying there through the start of the weekend. We’ll stand one more chance for showers Thursday, then our weather pattern settles down for awhile.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Light wintry mix early and again late. Minor ice accumulations possible. High 34. Low 27. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, possibly mixed with lgt. freezing rain. High 42. Low 31. Winds NE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. High 44. Low 24. Low N at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

So Far This Year: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

