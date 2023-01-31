Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets.

He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-off ticket.

“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I still don’t,” he told lottery officials. “I let the clerk check it too, but I made sure I signed the back of it first!”

The winning ticket matched the number 11 and located directly below was the game’s $500,000 top prize.

“I called my wife, who was at work, and told her I’d be there to pick her up in 30 minutes,” he said.

“I didn’t know what was going on, he didn’t give me any information,” his wife told lottery officials. “I just figured he needed me to help him with some of his work projects.”

The Pulaski County couple made their way to Louisville to claim the prize, where he walked away with a check for $357,500, after taxes.

They plan to pay off their house and a few other things.

Jay Gayatri will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

