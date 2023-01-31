“This is not how you treat people. Period.” Local leaders address Tyre Nichols investigation, footage

Local Leaders Addresses Tyre Nichols video
Local Leaders Addresses Tyre Nichols video(The Bowling Green Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A group of local leaders in Bowling Green is speaking out after a graphic body and surveillance video was released in the Tyre Nichols case.

LATEST: GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

“At the death of George Floyd, I stood and spoke publicly. At the death of Breonna Taylor, I spoke out. And so today, I stand here to speak out at the death of Tyre Nichols,” said John C. Lee, Jr, Senior Pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The six-and-a-half-minute video was released on The Bowling Green Police Department’s Facebook page Monday evening.

Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney was joined by Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, Bowling Green/Warren County NAACP Chapter President Ryan Dearbone, and Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor John C. Lee, Jr.

“I am shocked and disappointed by the actions of these officers,” BGPD Chief Delaney said in the video. “As a law enforcement profession, we are held to a higher standard, and I believe we should be held to that higher standard.”

“It is imperative in these days that we’re living in, that we push and fight for justice for this young man and everyone who was a victim of police brutality,” Dearbone said in the video. “With that being said, we must also do what we can to make sure that those who are good police officers, and those who do everything they can to improve our communities, are not lumped in with the bad ones.”

You can watch the full video here:

