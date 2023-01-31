Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges.

Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault.

According to court records, Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance on 730 Village Creek Drive.

Police say when they arrived, Schmidt told police he had pepper sprayed his wife, Kallie Schmidt, and her new boyfriend, Zacary Mires.

Kevin Schmidt told police he was acting in “official peace officer capacity” and “investigating a crime.”

According to the citation, Kevin Schmidt told police he had found a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue inside a cabinet in the kitchen.

He stated Mires had threatened him with physical harm, so he pepper sprayed him twice due to the threat.

Mires told Kevin, “If you pepper spray me, I’ll rip your face off.”

Kallie Schmidt told police Kevin had told her she and Mires were detained due to the pending investigation.

The glass pipe with suspected marijuana was seized by police.

Kevin Schmidt was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and later transferred to the Barren County Detention Center.

Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon tells WBKO News, “Kevin Schmidt is on administrative suspension without pay pending the outcome of the case.”

Schmidt remains in the Barren County Detention Center with a court date set for Feb. 3 and a $6,000 cash bond.

