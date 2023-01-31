WKU welcomes Andre Crenshaw as running backs coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Andre Crenshaw as the Hilltoppers’ new running backs coach.

Crenshaw comes to The Hill from South Dakota State where he served as running backs coach during the team’s run to winning the 2022 FCS National Championship.

“I am truly blessed and excited to be a part of a program that has seen the amount of success that Western Kentucky has,” said Crenshaw. “Year after year, I’ve watched Western Kentucky produce one of the top offenses in the country. Now having the opportunity to be a small part of that legacy is a blessing. Thank you to Coach Helton and his family for being so welcoming. He is a true man of faith and a tremendous leader of men. I’m ready to get to work.”

Hired ahead of the 2021 season, Crenshaw spent two seasons with the Jackrabbits, leading one of the best running backs rooms in the country. In his first season with SDSU, he mentored Pierre Strong Jr., who led the FCS in rushing with 1,686 yards. Strong went on to be selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. During the national championship season, Crenshaw’s star pupil was Isaiah Davis, who produced 1,451 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Before arriving in South Dakota, Crenshaw coached running backs at Southeast Missouri State during the pandemic-shortened season. Despite playing only eight games that year, Crenshaw helped running back Geno Hess gain 708 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns.

Crenshaw began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Dakota Wesleyan before moving on to Morehead State for two seasons and spending the 2017 campaign at Tennessee Tech. In 2018, he moved to Missouri Western where he helped the Griffins average 219.5 rushing yards per game, ranking among the top-25 of all Division II programs.

A native of Lancaster, California, Crenshaw attended the University of Oregon from 2006-09 where he played running back and earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology. He later earned a master’s degree in educational policy and administration from Dakota Wesleyan in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.