Another night, another round of winter weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new system arrives tonight with another messy mix of sleet, freezing rain, and possibly a bit of snow. Slick travel is a good bet into early Wednesday morning!

Icy travel concerns overnight

Expect a mixed bag of precip to move through Tuesday evening, creating icy travel as temps fall into the 20s. Use caution and travel with care while heading out tonight into Wednesday morning. Ice accumulations will stay minor, generally in the .10″-.20″ range. This system is gone by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks dry and cold before another weathermaker moves in early Thursday. This could bring us one more round of wintry precip, although it will be short-lived. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday.

Our weather pattern quiets down in time for the weekend. Friday will be sunny but cold with highs only in the 30s. However, readings take off this weekend as southerly winds take hold. Highs easily climb into the 50s by Sunday, staying there well into next week. We stand a chance for showers Tuesday with afternoon readings pushing 60.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Not as cold. High 39. Low 29. Winds NE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light AM Wintry mix possible. High 42. Low 24. Low NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 37. Low 20. Winds N at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 34

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (2016)

Record Low: -8 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 4.77″ (+1.13″)

Yearly Precip: 4.77″ (+1.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.