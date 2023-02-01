Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Beyoncé is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States.

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Her tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin Feb. 6, and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Deputy Jailer on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the case.
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
15-year-old is behind bars after stabbing
Grayson County juvenile charged with murder in man’s death
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
WBKO's Raquel Dominguez gives a weather update
Rounds of winter weather still expected!
The LCSO is offering a $500 reward on information leading to the arrest in catalytic converter...
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home
A winter storm brought snow to Dallas Tuesday.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
New research shows that students suffered significant setbacks in their learning progress...
Research shows that students suffered big pandemic setbacks
Ky Derby Burger, game on!
‘Derby Burger’ is back! Kentucky beef competition opens online today