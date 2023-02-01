Bowling Green Assembly credited to part of General Motors’ 2022 financial ‘success’

Seventy years after the first model rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan, the iconic sports car has undergone a new change for 2024.(General Motors)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors had what leaders are calling a successful year in finances in 2022, and are crediting Bowling Green General Assembly to part of that success.

The company reported Tuesday record profits of $14.5 billion.

“I think that’s a tribute to the hard work of all of our team members everywhere, all of our employees that helped us overcome COVID issues earlier in the year, supply chain shortages throughout the year,” said Gerald Johnson, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “It was a fantastic finish to a year that we should all be proud of.”

At Bowling Green General Assembly, Corvette production still remains strong, according to Johnson.

“Bowling Green has played a part in delivering new technology and innovation,” he said. “Each Corvette as we roll them out C6, 7, C8 ... we just keep building upon that because we know that we can trust in the performance of the team down there.”

The brand-new E-Ray is set to debut in 2024.

“So E-Ray is the the next generation we will start taking orders for new E-Ray product later in 2023,” said Johnson. “We’ll start delivering that product in 2024 to customers, it actually electrification to the Corvette product, and adds tremendous additional horsepower for our Corvette drivers and fans to enjoy.”

