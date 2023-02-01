BRADD to receive part of $3.2M in McConnell announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, announced Wednesday the Department of Transportation will award $3,173,291 to Kentucky communities to help them develop comprehensive road safety action plans.

This funding will include $283,867 to the Barren River Area Development District.

McConnell helped secure this funding by supporting the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which established the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program that funds today’s award.

McConnell led the IIJA to Senate passage two years ago and the President signed the bill into law.

That legislation will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports, broadband and more.

“This is welcome news for Kentucky, as the Commonwealth continues to benefit from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said McConnell. “This competitive federal grant program is providing critical funding for transportation priorities in communities all across our state. This funding will support improvements for our roads while simultaneously creating jobs and providing a boost to Kentucky’s economy.”

