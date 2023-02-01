A COLD start to February!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new month if off to a cold start! Another in a series of wintry systems grazes our region late tonight with a brief, light wintry mix. The chill lingers Thursday with even colder readings Friday.

Light wintry mix possible late tonight

The latest in a series of wintry weathermakers clips across parts of the region overnight. This could bring us one more round of light wintry precip for those close to the KY border during the wee hours of Thursday morning. Little if any snow/ice accumulation is expected. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday under mostly cloudy skies.

Our weather pattern quiets down in time for the weekend. Friday will be sunny but cold with highs only in the 30s and wind chills staying in the 20s. However, readings take off this weekend as southerly winds take hold. Highs easily climb into the 50s by Sunday, even getting back into the low 60s Monday! We stand a chance for showers Tuesday and again Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. High 42. Low 22. Low NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very cold. High 35. Low 17. Winds N at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 48. Low 37. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 34

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 74 (1911)

Record Low: -9 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 4.82″ (+1.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:11 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

