‘Derby Burger’ is back! Kentucky beef competition opens online today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - How does your burger stack up? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3.

It’s the eleventh year for the beef showdown sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, after taking a year off in 2022. Recipes can be submitted online at www.kdf.org/beef.

“Burgers are one of the most popular foods in America and they’re even better made with 100 percent beef,” said Alison Smith, Kentucky Beef Council. “With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned, and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state.”

Participation is open to all chefs – from the home kitchen to restaurants. Entrants are encouraged to use a creative description, photo, and name of the burger as part of their submission. All burgers must be 100 percent beef. The burger recipes are judged based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity, and Ease of Preparation.

Derby Festival and burger fans will help choose the finalists in the competition. In March, 8 preliminary finalists will be announced from all submissions and then voting will be opened online. Those votes will help narrow down to the final four Derby Burger contestants who will then move on to a cook-off at the end of March.

The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival, as well as inside Kroger stores. Official rules of the competition can be found online at www.kdf.org/beef.

The winning chef receives a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, 2 VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, and VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, and a grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council.

