‘Derby Burger’ is back! Kentucky beef competition opens online today

Open to all chefs
Ky Derby Burger, game on!
Ky Derby Burger, game on!(Kentucky Derby Festival)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - How does your burger stack up? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3.

It’s the eleventh year for the beef showdown sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, after taking a year off in 2022. Recipes can be submitted online at www.kdf.org/beef.

“Burgers are one of the most popular foods in America and they’re even better made with 100 percent beef,” said Alison Smith, Kentucky Beef Council. “With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned, and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state.”

Participation is open to all chefs – from the home kitchen to restaurants. Entrants are encouraged to use a creative description, photo, and name of the burger as part of their submission. All burgers must be 100 percent beef. The burger recipes are judged based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity, and Ease of Preparation.

Derby Festival and burger fans will help choose the finalists in the competition. In March, 8 preliminary finalists will be announced from all submissions and then voting will be opened online. Those votes will help narrow down to the final four Derby Burger contestants who will then move on to a cook-off at the end of March.

The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival, as well as inside Kroger stores. Official rules of the competition can be found online at www.kdf.org/beef.

The winning chef receives a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, 2 VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, and VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, and a grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Deputy Jailer on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the case.
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
15-year-old is behind bars after stabbing
Grayson County juvenile charged with murder in man’s death
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
WBKO's Raquel Dominguez gives a weather update
Rounds of winter weather still expected!
The LCSO is offering a $500 reward on information leading to the arrest in catalytic converter...
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

Latest News

Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
Seven cars are involved in a wreck in Ohio County.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
Summit attendees discussed topics like funding local transit, planning and zoning primer, and...
BRADD holds inaugural CEDS Summit
Commissioner of Agriculture and GOP candidate for governor, Ryan Quarles met with 4-H and FFA...
Ryan Quarles promotes AG Tag Program in Bowling Green, responds to Republican Women's Club controversy