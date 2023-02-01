Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported

Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC Terrain southbound on 31-W and a juvenile was traveling north driving a Black 2014 Toyota 4Runner when they hit head on.

Police said the juvenile was transported to a medical facility by a parent where they were later treated and released.

Jones and his wife, Amy Jones, 49, were transported by Simpson County EMS to Nashville where Albert Jones was pronounced dead.

Amy Jones was listed in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

