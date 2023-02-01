Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits

Local artist penned to take on third downtown Glasgow mural which is all for a good cause.
Local artist penned to take on third downtown Glasgow mural which is all for a good cause.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Glasgow is about to get a bit brighter yet again as another mural is in the works for the square.

“I mainly paint canvas, but I can’t say no, the murals are fun,” said Casey Page.

If you’ve seen a colorful mural around southcentral Kentucky, there’s a good chance Page had something to do with it.

“I’m an oil painter, paint canvases, do gallery work. But more and more the murals are just really taking off. I’m not that afraid of heights,” said Page.

Page has been penned to take on downtown Glasgow’s third mural on the square which is his second for the town.

“It’s a thank you for the community. It’s kind of one of those bios for us pieces. You know, it’s a townie piece,” said Page.

The mural will be located diagonally from Fine Arts Bistro on West Main Street and will feature a bookshelf filled with books that are Glasgow and Barren County themed.

Design plan for Glasgow's newest mural
Design plan for Glasgow's newest mural(Casey Page)

“That bookshelf is going to highlight local authors from Glasgow, Barren County. The book titles themselves will highlight different people who’ve kind of done great things in the community from the community,” explained Page who designed the mural.

All of this is for several good causes. A private donor contributed the funds on behalf of the nonprofit Bridge Kentucky. The mural will also benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

“On the spine of the book, people will be able to donate money to Bridge to get their name or business put on those books,” said Wade Copas, Director of Bridge Kentucky.

The nonprofit opened in 2019 and helps individuals in Barren County who might be homeless or just need assistance to get into a better place. In the month of January of this year alone, Bridge Kentucky assisted individuals in Barren County totaling the amount of $5,000.

“We know how talented Casey is. So we thought it was just a no-brainer and his work is just a gift from Bridge to the community,” said Copas.

Where now sits a dirty, abandoned building, Page will take his talents, and bring it some life and color.

“I think murals are great for the town. They liven things up. Glasgow-- they’ve been my biggest cheerleaders, you know. And of course, this is how I’ll stay here. No matter what happens,” said Page.

The mural will be complete in several months or less, weather permitting.

Page was recently hired to paint the Bat Mobile at the Corvette Museum which he will do this month.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Deputy Jailer on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the case.
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
15-year-old is behind bars after stabbing
Grayson County juvenile charged with murder in man’s death
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
WBKO's Raquel Dominguez gives a weather update
Rounds of winter weather still expected!
The LCSO is offering a $500 reward on information leading to the arrest in catalytic converter...
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

Latest News

Seventy years after the first model rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan, the iconic...
Bowling Green Assembly credited to part of General Motors’ 2022 financial ‘success’
BRADD to receive part of $3.2M in McConnell announcement
Police respond.
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
This week’s JA People of Action are Kim Blair, Robin Miller and Sara Hay
This week’s JA People of Action are Kim Blair, Robin Miller and Sara Hay