K-9 Officers, handlers conduct training in Hopkinsville

By William Battle
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hopkinsville Police Department conducted K-9 training Wednesday at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex.

K-9 officers have been used in policing and military service since the 1800s and still remain being tools to accomplish missions that a human cannot.

The training, hosted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, focused on criminal apprehension training.

The aim is to have the K-9 stop and hold a suspect until deputies can arrive and make the arrest.

“The sheriff’s office trains two times a month,” said Samuel Suiter with the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. “We go through everything from narcotics detection, K9 apprehension, tracking, patrol, everything we can fit into an 8–10-hour day.”

The criminal apprehension training at the Sportsplex allowed handlers from different departments to learn how to work together effectively and giving commands to other K-9s if needed.

Regular training also helps reduce preventable mistakes when in the field. The exercises are not only for the dogs, but for their human partners.

“The dogs know one thing and then whenever we start thinking more and more about something,” Suiter said. “they can mess up the dog.”

Suiter said that the relationship between animal and human doesn’t stop at the end of the duty day.

“You have to take the animals home with you, you have to maintain the dogs, you have to put the work into it, not only when you’re here, but it’s constant work all day long,” he said.

