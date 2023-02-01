Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball game.
By Amanda Alvarado and WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died after a fight at a middle school basketball game on Tuesday, WCAX reports.

Police say it was a 7th and 8th-grade boys’ basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans at the Alburgh Community Education Center.

Video of the alleged incident shows several people on the basketball court being tackled, shoved and punched.

Officers say Russell Giroux, 60, asked to be taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Giroux’s body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fight to contact Det. Tpr. Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online.

