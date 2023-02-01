Ryan Quarles joins 4-H and FFA members to promote AG Tag program

Ryan Quarles met with FFA and 4-H members to promote the AG Tag program.
Ryan Quarles met with FFA and 4-H members to promote the AG Tag program.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate, and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles met with Warren County 4-H and Future Farmers of America to congratulate them on a successful year of donations made through the AG Tag program, and to promote the program in the coming years.

The program allows Kentucky motorists to purchase or renew their vehicle tags as a farm vehicle, allowing them to receive a Kentucky farmer plate and creating a $10 donation to the two programs. Quarles says that these two programs in particular are important to him.

“One of the best things with the AG Tag program is that it helps raise money for two outstanding youth development organizations, 4-H and FFA, which I was a member of both,” said Quarles.

Commissioner Quarles says that through the program, the organizations received over $600,000 last year, and over $4 million during his seven-year tenure as agriculture commissioner. He believes these numbers will only increase with time.

Quarles said, “We have seen an uptick in the number of Kentucky farmers donating because they know that that money is going towards a great cause.”

The commissioner gave a nod to Warren County, citing them as leaders in the AG Tag program, and touched on the importance of community when considering donating to the program.

“Warren County and surrounding counties continue to lead the pack with participation rates, and how much money is being made,” said Quarles. “One of the best things about AG Tag is that half the money that’s raised in your respective county goes back to your local chapters.”

