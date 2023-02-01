Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident.

Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area and for more deputies to assist.

We will continue to update this story as more details come.

