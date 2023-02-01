Some slick spots still possible this AM!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some slick spots are still possible over secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, and even sidewalks this morning!

Wednesday looks dry and cold before another weathermaker moves in early Thursday. This could bring us one more round of wintry precip for those close to the KY border, although it will be short-lived. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday.

Our weather pattern quiets down in time for the weekend. Friday will be sunny but cold with highs only in the 30s. However, readings take off this weekend as southerly winds take hold. Highs easily climb into the 50s by Sunday, staying there well into next week. We stand a chance for showers Tuesday with afternoon readings pushing 60.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Not as cold. High 39. Low 29. Winds NE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light AM Wintry mix possible. High 42. Low 24. Low NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 37. Low 20. Winds N at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

So Far This Year: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

