This week’s JA People of Action are Kim Blair, Robin Miller and Sara Hay

This week’s JA People of Action are Kim Blair, Robin Miller and Sara Hay from The Cecilian Bank. Their 2nd grade class used JA Our Community which uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Kim’s favorite thing about JA is, “teaching the young generation about how money works.” She also said, “I absolutely loved it. The involvement, the giggles, story time and how we all worked together to make it fun and more understandable.” Robin’s favorite thing about JA is, “the simulations JA provides to excite the students about working and money.” She also said, “I enjoyed interacting with students because they are so excited learn and make pizzas!” Sara’s favorite thing about JA is, “helping young kids learn about money and seeing the excitement on the children’s faces.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

