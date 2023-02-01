WKU Athletics launches fan committee

By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee.

The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics.

“We are excited to implement this initiative that will better enable our fan base to provide meaningful feedback regarding their game day experiences on The Hill,” said Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “If you are only maintaining, you are falling behind. Our goal with the fan committee is to create a new dialogue that provides real time feedback and suggestions from our fans enabling us adjust and improve the game day experiences whenever necessary.”

The WKU Fan Committee will be comprised of HAF members and season ticket holders at all levels of a variety of sports, including members of the WKU student body.

The committee will be able to provide feedback and communicate their own experiences and suggestions for athletic events directly to athletic staff members.

The group will focus on enhancing all aspects of WKU’s fan gameday and year-round experience. Areas of influence may include ticket sales, tailgating experience, facilities, parking, fan communications, concessions and more.

Fans interested in applying to the WKU Fan Committee may apply here before Feb. 15.

The committee will be selected and begin meeting in the weeks following.

